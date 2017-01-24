Home»Breaking News»world

Court finds rogue recycler guilty over mountain of mattresses left to rot in village

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:38 pm

A rogue recycler accused of blighting a village by allowing a mountain of mattresses to build up has been found guilty of breaching environmental laws in England.

Lewis Bertram, 51, was convicted of three charges after hundreds of discarded mattresses were left to rot in Smarden, Kent - posing a fire risk to nearby properties and risking damage to rivers.

Bertram, who ran recycling firm Eco-Matters on the Smarden Business Estate, was prosecuted by lawyers for the Environment Agency after ignoring a series of enforcement warnings.

Bertram, of Well Street, Loose, near Maidstone, was found guilty at Canterbury Crown Court of failing to comply with waste exemptions and failing to comply with an enforcement notice, and will be sentenced on February 3, the Environment Agency said.

He operated a mattress recycling business at two units in the village, close to several homes, since July 2013, but the following year the Environment Agency found the law being flouted.

Legal action was finally taken against Bertram as the site became stacked with waste mattresses, divan bed bases and bed parts, and he ignored warnings to comply with the law.

Alan Cansdale, environment manager from the Environment Agency said: "His actions showed blatant disregard for local residents and businesses putting the environment and local amenity at risk.

"Mr Bertram ignored numerous opportunities given to him by our officers to bring the operations back into compliance.

"Waste exemptions are designed for activities deemed to be of low risk to the environment and have strict conditions that must be complied with."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hours after puppy find buoys rescuers, helicopter crashes near Italy avalanche site

German General Election date announced

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Meet the students trying to brew craft beer on the moon


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 