Counter-terrorism operation underway in Paris

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 11:10 am

A French security official says several people have been arrested on suspicion of preparing a possible attack.

It’s understood they were held as part of a counter-terrorism operation in the Paris suburbs and the southeastern part of the country.

The operation is still underway in the capital's Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes part of the French Riviera.

More to follow.


