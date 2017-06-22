Home»Breaking News»world

Completely fine to call the DUP 'dinosaurs' in UK parliament, speaker rules

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 01:10 pm

There’s no issue with describing the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as “dinosaurs”, according to House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.

DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson took offence when Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas likened the party to the extinct reptiles when making a point about the environment.

“Is it parliamentary for the honourable lady to describe us in the unparliamentary terms that she did, which I regret?” he asked.

Lucas had asked whether the DUP had any influence over the Queen’s Speech, given the Conservatives are trying to strike a deal with the party to form a government.

She said: “The speech contained eight Brexit bills, but not a single one of those bills covered the environment.

“Is her failure to propose a Brexit bill on the greatest challenge that we face because she simply doesn’t care about the environment and climate change? Or because she’s been influenced by the DUP dinosaurs who sit beside me?”

Caroline Lucas during th Queen's SPeech
Caroline Lucas in the Commons (PA)

Bercow ruled that it was not unparliamentary to describe the DUP as dinosaurs.

“The use of the word in question is not unparliamentary, it’s a matter of taste as to its desirability,” the Speaker said.

He added: “The word in question refers to a species that survived for many many many millions of years.”

The internet certainly had fun with the exchange.

Donaldson accused Lucas of not understanding his party’s policy on the environment, and encouraged her to read the DUP manifesto.

The manifesto does not contain the words “environment”, “climate change”, “global warming” or “fossil fuels” – but does contain one reference to “renewable energy” as part of a new energy strategy for Northern Ireland.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Caroline Lucas, DUP, Environment, Jeffrey Donaldson, Politics, Queen's Speech, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

'Shocking' plastic surgery games for children must go from internet, experts say

Three in hospital after crane collapses in the UK

Islamic State group blows up al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

'They're not missing, they're dead,' locals claim Grenfell death toll 'in the hundreds'


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 