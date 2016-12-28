Company president resigns after overworked employee kills herself

The president of top Japanese advertising company Dentsu will step down following the apparent suicide of a worker who had clocked massive overtime.

Tadashi Ishii said at a Tokyo news conference he will tender his resignation at a board meeting in January, although he will stay in the position until March as a courtesy to shareholders.

Government authorities have filed papers demanding charges against the unidentified Dentsu employee suspected of driving Matsuri Takahashi to suicide from overwork.

Ms Takahashi jumped from her company dorm balcony in December 2015, after clocking 100 hours of overtime per month. She left a farewell email begging her mother to not blame herself.

In September, the government ruled that overwork caused her death.

Tokyo-based Dentsu has repeatedly promised to curtail overtime.