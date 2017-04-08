Home»Breaking News»world

Colombia ends search for flood survivors

Saturday, April 08, 2017 - 06:44 am

Colombian authorities have abandoned the search for survivors of floods that killed at least 314 people, with 106 people listed as missing.

Emergency workers will turn to excavating roads and buildings, distributing aid and trying to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the small southern city of Mocoa, where water and power services remained cut off, a week after the avalanche of debris-filled water poured down from the mountains.

"Without adverse conditions, a person can survive a long time, but with the quantity of mud and rocks in Mocoa, that is very difficult," said Manuel Infante, who has been leading volunteer firefighters who arrived from Cali.

"I'd say that the missing are dead," he added.

Defence minister Luis Carlos Villegas said it "will take a generation" to completely restore the city.

He said the missing could be in hospitals in other cities, lost without phone contact, or simply dead beneath the mud and rubble.

Carlos Ivan Marquez, director general of the national anti-disaster agency, said emergency workers would begin using heavy equipment.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

A store in Stockholm that was hit in the truck attack has apologised for 'damaged goods' sale

British father killed in Stockholm terror attack was 'talented and caring'

Latest: Stockholm truck attack suspect was facing deportation

French tourist killed in hot air balloon accident in Turkey


Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 