Home»Breaking News»world

Cologne police detain hundreds of 'African' men over New Year

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 12:33 pm

Police in Cologne have detained hundreds of men "seemingly of African descent" as part of operations to prevent a repeat of attacks in the German city a year ago.

Police chiefs said the men were detained at two main railway stations so officers could question them and check their identities.

Authorities deployed more than 1,500 officers across Cologne for new year celebrations in response to criticism that they failed to stop hundreds of robberies and sexual assaults last year, blamed largely on men of North African origin.

Some revellers this year complained on Twitter that police appeared to be detaining people based on their appearance.

By early Sunday police had received reports of two women being sexually assaulted in the city. One man was arrested.

Police officers surround a group of men in front of the Cologne, western Germany, main station last night. Picture: AP

Cologne police chief removed after public slams response to attacks on more than 100 women

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cologne attacks

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Massive manhunt underway after gunman kills 39 people in Istanbul nightclub

A scorpion boarded a train from London to Edinburgh and caused all sorts of drama

35 Russian diplomats expelled by Barack Obama leave US

Bomb squad expert loses eye and hand after package explodes in Italy


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 