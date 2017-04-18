Home»Breaking News»world

Coachella pickpocket arrested after victims track their phones using Find My Phone feature

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 05:38 pm

A pickpocket who targeted revellers at California’s Coachella festival has been arrested after tech-savvy victims managed to track him down using a tracking app.

Several of the victims noticed their devices were missing and used the Find My Phone feature to trace them to Reinaldo De Jesus Henao. They followed the 36-year-old, from New York, through the venue until he was detained by security and law enforcement alerted.

Upon the Indio Police’s arrival, a backpack filled with over 100 phones was found on the suspect who was then arrested for grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Police statement
(Indio Police Department)

The Find My Phone app works by allowing users to sign in to their Google or Apple ID account remote and then locate their device – provided it is also linked to their account – on a map.

Many of the phones were returned to their owners with the remaining devices being handed in to Coachella’s lost property.

Indio Police warned festival-goers to take extra caution against pickpocketers advising they keep their phones and wallets in their front pockets instead of the back, and not carrying all valuables in the same place.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Sci-Tech, Coachella, Indio Police, Police, US, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The story of Emmanuel Macron - how an ex-investment banker became France's best hope of beating Marine Le Pen

Public warned to be on their guard as US police search for 'Facebook killer'

Court scuppers state's plan to carry out 8 executions before supply of lethal injection drug expires

Recep Erdogan defiant despite reports of voting irregularities in constitutional referendum


Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on your holiday

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 