Climbers warned to take care on Scotland's mountains after 4 injured in avalanches

Mountain rescuers have warned climbers to take care on Scotland's peaks after a couple of avalanche incidents at the weekend.

Four climbers were injured in two separate incidents on Saturday, it has emerged.

In one incident, a man was airlifted to safety after an avalanche in the Cairngorms on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the Garbh Choire, Braeriach, Scottish (Braemar) Mountain Rescue said.

They and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team responded and the man, who had suffered a leg injury, was airlifted to hospital by the coastguard helicopter Rescue 951.

Earlier on the same day, three climbers were injured in an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis - Britain's highest peak.

Second #Avalanche in the Scottish #Mountains yesterday. All in a days work, coordinating #Rescue Helicopters to support emergency services.🚨 https://t.co/L6HwCA6NN3 — Jonathan 🚁 (@Coastie_JM) February 5, 2017

Coastguard helicopters and Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the operation to rescue the three injured people, police said.

They were taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team said on its Facebook page on Saturday: "A lucky escape for three climbers avalanched on the north face of Ben Nevis.

"With 30cm of fresh snow and more falling, the avalanche risk is considerable - plan carefully if you are heading out."

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team, also writing on Facebook, warned: "Take care out there people, it's full-on winter conditions, please read forecasts and pick your route."