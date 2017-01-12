Home»Breaking News»world

Clash with Taliban in Afghanistan killed 33 civilians says US military

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:31 am

The US military has said its investigation into a clash with the Taliban in Afghanistan has shown that 33 civilians died in the raid during which American troops fired on Afghan homes.

The probe followed claims that civilians died in November when air strikes were called in to support Afghan and US troops under fire in Boz village, Kunduz province, which targeted two senior Taliban commanders.

A US military statement said the investigation "determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded" as troops responded to fire from "Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions".

Residents later carried more than a dozen bodies, including children and family members of the Taliban fighters, to a local governor's office in a show of rage.

