Home»Breaking News»world

Christmas in Mexico - decapitations and a mass killing

Monday, December 26, 2016 - 07:03 pm

Mexico's plague of violence continued on Christmas Day with the discovery of six decapitated heads in one state and the killing of seven people in another.

The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said the six heads were found in Jiquilpan, a municipality near the state of Jalisco in a region that has been a battleground between competing drug gangs in recent years.

It said the six men had not yet been identified and their bodies had not been found.

Meanwhile state security officials in the neighbouring state of Guerrero said gunmen entered a house and shot dead seven people in the municipality of Atoyac de Alvarez. Five were members of one family and two were a married couple.

State security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia said two of the seven killed were municipal police officers and one a state police officer. The preliminary investigation suggested the gunmen wanted to kill one of the victims in a revenge attack but ended up killing them all.

Guerrero, where Acapulco is located, is one of the states most plagued by drug gang violence.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mexico, decapitations, mass killing, violence,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Police arrest two people on suspicion of using cannabis plants as a Christmas tree

Russians find mass graves of Syrians in Aleppo, says Russia's defence ministry

Peace activists set out to march from Berlin to Syria

Czech president links Europe attacks to migration wave


Lifestyle

Unforgettable music moments of 2016

Driverless cars are out of our control

Irish broadcasters tell us what they'll be wearing for Christmas

Gaelscoil Carrigaline experts explain the magic of Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 