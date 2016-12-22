China will co-operate with Trump - But warns US over Taiwan

China's foreign minister has warned that ties with the US will likely see new complications, and that the only way to maintain a stable relationship is by respecting each other's "core interests".

Wang Yi's remarks appeared to underscore that China's position on Taiwan is non-negotiable, weeks after US president-elect Donald Trump suggested that he could re-evaluate US policy on the status of Taiwan.

Mr Wang told the Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, he will strive to boost co-operation with the US but foresaw "new, complicated and uncertain factors affecting bilateral relations" under the Trump administration.

China complained after Mr Trump this month questioned a US policy which since 1979 has recognized Beijing as China's government and maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan.

The president-elect's comments on Taiwan, combined with accusations that China is manipulating its currency and threats of imposing hefty tariffs against Chinese imports, have rattled relations between the world's two largest economies.

Mr Trump's transition team announced that Peter Navarro, a University of California, Irvine, economist who has accused China of effectively waging economic war against the United States, would head a trade policy council inside the White House.

Still, US-Chinese relations are generally trending toward stable co-operation and mutual benefit, Mr Wang said. He quoted a Chinese poem - previously used by president Xi Jinping as a metaphor for US-China ties - depicting a river that flows inevitably, regardless of mountainous obstacles.

Beijing regards the self-governing island as part of China. It has long used the "core interest" formulation to signal that its position on Taiwan will be upheld under any circumstances and any move by Taiwan toward formal independence could be met with military force.