China to send special envoy to North Korea following Trump visit

China has said it is sending a high-level special envoy to North Korea following US president Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.

It comes amid an extended chill in relations between the neighbours over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania during their visit to China last week

Song Tao, the head of China’s ruling Communist Party’s International Liaison Department, will travel to Pyongyang on Friday to report on outcomes of the party’s national congress held last month, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Xinhua said Mr Song would carry out a "visit" in addition to delivering his report, but gave no details about his itinerary or meetings.

It also made no mention of Mr Trump’s trip to Beijing or the North’s weapons programmes, although Mr Trump has repeatedly called on Beijing to do more to use its influence to pressure Pyongyang into altering its behaviour.

Mr Song would be the first ministerial-level Chinese official to visit North Korea since October 2015, when Politburo Standing Committee member Liu Yunshan met with leader Kim Jong Un. Liu delivered a letter to Kim from Chinese president Xi Jinping, expressing hopes for a strong relationship, although the respite in frosty ties proved short lived. Vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin visited Pyongyang in October of last year.

Donald Trump with Chinese president Xi Jinping last week

China’s Communist Party and North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party have longstanding ties that often supersede formal diplomacy, even while Beijing has long been frustrated with Pyongyang’s provocations and unwillingness to reform its economy.

China is also North Korea’s largest trading partner and chief source of food and fuel aid, although it says its influence with Mr Kim’s regime is often exaggerated by the US and others. While it is enforcing harsh new UN sanctions targeting the North’s sources of foreign currency, Beijing has called for steps to renew dialogue.

Beijing is also opposed to measures that could bring down Mr Kim’s regime, possibly depriving it of a buffer with South Korea and the almost 30,000 US troops stationed there, and leading to a refugee crisis and chaos along its border with the North.

In Beijing last Thursday, Mr Trump urged Mr Xi to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons programme.

China can fix the problem "easily and quickly," Mr Trump said in remarks to journalists alongside Mr Xi. He urged Mr Xi to "hopefully work on it very hard".

My meetings with President Xi Jinping were very productive on both trade and the subject of North Korea. He is a highly respected and powerful representative of his people. It was great being with him and Madame Peng Liyuan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2017

"If he works on it hard, it will happen. There’s no doubt about it," Mr Trump said.

While calling the visit significant, a top Chinese expert on North Korea relations downplayed any connection with Trump’s statements in Beijing, saying it fit a pattern of traditional exchanges between the two parties following significant events such as national congresses.

"Representatives are dispatched to brief the other side at a chosen time and chosen level. It is a tradition and it is unnecessary to connect it with Trump’s visit to China," said Guo Rui, researcher at the Institute for North Korean and South Korean Studies at Jilin University in northeastern China.

However, he said the visit "shows China’s willingness to see a continuous development of the friendly relations between the two sides".

"Although the Korean Peninsula situation has been evolving fast with worrisome indications, the two parties are maintaining normal exchanges and that is of significance for stabilising the bilateral relations and the peninsular situation," Mr Guo said.

North Korea staged its sixth nuclear test on September 3, detonating what it claimed was a hydrogen bomb, and last fired a ballistic missile over the Japanese island of Hokkaido into the Pacific Ocean on September 15.

Since then, there has been a lull in such activity, leading to some hopes in Beijing that Pyongyang might be responding to international pressure and becoming more amenable to talks.

AP