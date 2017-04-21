Children shot on bouncy castle at birthday party

Two young children and an adult have been shot and injured at a birthday party in the US.

The shooting occurred in the College Park area, south-west of Atlanta, on Thursday evening.

Police said the children - a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl - were playing in a bouncy castle when the shots were fired.

Local WSB-TV reported that investigators found at least 40 shell casings at the scene, and a number of people in a vehicle were seen leaving the area.

No arrests have been made, and the conditions of those injured are not known.

- AP