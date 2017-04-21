Home»Breaking News»world

Children shot on bouncy castle at birthday party

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 03:43 pm

Two young children and an adult have been shot and injured at a birthday party in the US.

The shooting occurred in the College Park area, south-west of Atlanta, on Thursday evening.

Police said the children - a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl - were playing in a bouncy castle when the shots were fired.

Local WSB-TV reported that investigators found at least 40 shell casings at the scene, and a number of people in a vehicle were seen leaving the area.

No arrests have been made, and the conditions of those injured are not known.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

How Dortmund bus attacker planned to make millions

20 killed as truck hits crowd in southern India

Adam Johnson filmed laughing in jail over sex conviction

The Earth is just a tiny dot of light in these spectacular photos captured by Nasa probe


Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 