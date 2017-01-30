Chelsea Clinton has joined one of the many protests against Trump's travel ban

The weekend saw protests against Donald Trump’s travel ban erupt all over the world.

From airports to city centres, demonstrators took a stand against his sudden move banning entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea Clinton mobilised in New York to express her outrage over the ban.

Clinton’s sentiments echo the stance her mother Hillary has taken.

Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all. pic.twitter.com/yfVlX5sL3f — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 29, 2017

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

She’s not the only high-profile figure who is putting her words into action. Celebrities across the world have also taken a stand, while politicians have been turning up to the public protests.

New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio joined Clinton at Battery Park.

There is something more important and powerful than all three branches of government. It is you – the people. #BatteryPark pic.twitter.com/FXVHlahxHB — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2017

Boston mayor Marty Walsh also joined the effort …

Let me make this very clear - we’ll protect you with a sacred document. It’s called the United States Constitution. #StandUpFightBack pic.twitter.com/kABQkyaU5A — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 29, 2017

.. where he was joined by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The mayor of Phoenix, Greg Stanton, joined the protest in his own city.

Trump's executive order re: Muslim refugees goes against American values & make us less safe. Phx welcomes those fleeing violence & tyranny. pic.twitter.com/6UdUal7yIP — Greg Stanton (@MayorStanton) January 29, 2017

As did LA’s mayor Eric Garcetti.

"We stand together." Mayor Garcetti addresses immigration and refugee policies that are counter to our values. #TeamGarcetti pic.twitter.com/mnmo2fgNVo — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) January 29, 2017

Increasing pressure from politicians and people both in the US and around the world makes it feel like the issue of the travel ban will not be going away any time soon.