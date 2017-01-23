Home»Breaking News»world

Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump and criticises Donald

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 02:55 pm

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has leapt to the defence of US President Donald Trump’s youngest son after he was criticised for his behaviour during Friday’s inauguration.

The daughter of Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary, tweeted that the 10-year-old “deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid”.

She ended with a swipe at Donald Trump, saying, “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids”.

Clinton may have been referring to Trump’s controversial choice for education secretary – the billionaire education activist Betsy DeVos who was widely mocked after saying that guns may be needed in some schools to protect children from grizzly bears.

Her tweet came after viewers made jokes at Barron’s expense throughout the inauguration.

Some were light-hearted and made fun of his dad.

Others focused on the fact that Barron – understandably, for a 10-year-old – looked bored during the long ceremony, wondering if he would have been happier elsewhere.

But one tweet that’s gained a lot of negative attention was from a writer for the popular US sketch show, SNL.

In a now-deleted tweet, Katie Rich said: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

After a torrent of angry comments and demands that she be sacked, Rich set her account to private.

Meanwhile, some of Clinton’s followers felt she was using Barron to make a political point.

But others were fully on her side.

