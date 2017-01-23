Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump and criticises Donald

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has leapt to the defence of US President Donald Trump’s youngest son after he was criticised for his behaviour during Friday’s inauguration.

The daughter of Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary, tweeted that the 10-year-old “deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid”.

She ended with a swipe at Donald Trump, saying, “Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids”.

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Clinton may have been referring to Trump’s controversial choice for education secretary – the billionaire education activist Betsy DeVos who was widely mocked after saying that guns may be needed in some schools to protect children from grizzly bears.

Her tweet came after viewers made jokes at Barron’s expense throughout the inauguration.

Some were light-hearted and made fun of his dad.

Please remember Barron Trump is a child. It's not ok to make jokes about him. Plus, he could end up being our Luke Skywalker. — Aaron Chewning (@AaronChewning) January 20, 2017

Others focused on the fact that Barron – understandably, for a 10-year-old – looked bored during the long ceremony, wondering if he would have been happier elsewhere.

Can somebody please toss Barron Trump a Game Boy or something? He aways looks so bored. — Kevin McGuire (@krmcguire) January 20, 2017

But one tweet that’s gained a lot of negative attention was from a writer for the popular US sketch show, SNL.

In a now-deleted tweet, Katie Rich said: “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

After a torrent of angry comments and demands that she be sacked, Rich set her account to private.

Meanwhile, some of Clinton’s followers felt she was using Barron to make a political point.

@ChelseaClinton @POTUS good message but tweet would have been more effective / meaningful if it stopped at the end of the first sentence. — Sean B (@SeanBarrette) January 22, 2017

But others were fully on her side.