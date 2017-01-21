Check out these badass placards from women’s marches around the world

From New Zealand to Dublin to Nairobi, women across the world have been coming together in support of a protest in Washington against the election of Donald Trump and to tackle inequality in general.

As women march, they are sharing pictures of the placards and signs they made and they are really something to behold.

Today I marched with blood coming out of my wherever #womensmarchdublin pic.twitter.com/71M6ZCT5cC — nah (@rowentheboat) January 21, 2017

I will be using my right to protest today in Trafalgar Square - come say hi if you see me! #NastyWomenUnite pic.twitter.com/hoDfeJDCzU — Yuck (@Yuckband) January 21, 2017

Hope not grope pic.twitter.com/kts65g2jQc — Nosheen Iqbal (@NosheenIqbal) January 21, 2017

"Fight like a girl." - the #WomensMarch protest happening in Berlin 💯 pic.twitter.com/T1X19rzjQi — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 21, 2017

Fill in the blank: boys will be …

From the pun-tastic to the down-right hilarious, comedy has featured strongly in posters from cities around the world.

This one is the perfect reaction to naysayer’s claims that the protesters are too delicate.

Even posters lining the routes are stunning.

Women's March LA is already taking over Pershing Square. Here are some of the brilliant designs. #womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Rm8M141cFV — Evelyn Bertrand (@EvelynRBertrand) January 20, 2017

Finally, thanks to these guys for sticking up for all the women out there.