Check out these badass placards from women’s marches around the world

From New Zealand to Dublin to Nairobi, women across the world have been coming together in support of a protest in Washington against the election of Donald Trump and to tackle inequality in general.
As women march, they are sharing pictures of the placards and signs they made and they are really something to behold.
Today I marched with blood coming out of my wherever #womensmarchdublin pic.twitter.com/71M6ZCT5cC— nah (@rowentheboat) January 21, 2017
I will be using my right to protest today in Trafalgar Square - come say hi if you see me! #NastyWomenUnite pic.twitter.com/hoDfeJDCzU— Yuck (@Yuckband) January 21, 2017
Hope not grope pic.twitter.com/kts65g2jQc— Nosheen Iqbal (@NosheenIqbal) January 21, 2017
"Fight like a girl." - the #WomensMarch protest happening in Berlin 💯 pic.twitter.com/T1X19rzjQi— Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) January 21, 2017
Fill in the blank: boys will be …
#IWillGoOut because it's my birthright: Kavisha, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/hE1JUtP9oj— Pallavi Prasad (@pallaviprsd) January 21, 2017
This kid gets it. #WomensMarch #WomensMarchLondon pic.twitter.com/NVovMl6mSh— The Pool (@thepooluk) January 21, 2017
From the pun-tastic to the down-right hilarious, comedy has featured strongly in posters from cities around the world.
IM HERE LETS MARCH!!! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/mxA2qlZF1i— octuse (@octuse) January 21, 2017
#WomensMarchProtestSigns made by #NARAL volunteers -- they had so many creative ideas. #SF #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/wMyGf4aYGM— Donna Gillespie (@Donna_Gillespie) January 11, 2017
January 21, 2017
#WomensMarch Trump You Numpty pic.twitter.com/yuFgEBbXyd— joshua edwards (@_JOSHEDWARDS_) January 21, 2017
Girls just want to have... #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/uyWPPbR1g9— Miranda Keeling (@MirandaKeeling) January 21, 2017
We shall overcomb!!! #WomensMarch #WMNewZealand #whyIMarch #WM_global #WMW pic.twitter.com/Bcu4PGUU4I— Women's March NZ (@WMNewZealand) January 20, 2017
This one is the perfect reaction to naysayer’s claims that the protesters are too delicate.
I love this sign @SarahLerner made for the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/Wi4PixbX8z— Rebecca Cohen (@GynoStar) January 21, 2017
Even posters lining the routes are stunning.
Women's March LA is already taking over Pershing Square. Here are some of the brilliant designs. #womensmarchlosangeles #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Rm8M141cFV— Evelyn Bertrand (@EvelynRBertrand) January 20, 2017
Finally, thanks to these guys for sticking up for all the women out there.
#WomensMarchDublin #WomensMarch #SisterMarch pic.twitter.com/4dEoPjmLiL— Desktop Hippie (@desktophippie) January 21, 2017
Sometimes you need to go meta. pic.twitter.com/ZhNqcXv3mp— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 21, 2017