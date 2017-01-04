Charles Manson in hospital but 'still alive' say state officials

Cult leader and murderer Charles Manson has been taken to a California hospital, according to reports.

A state prison official said that the 82-year-old is still alive, but refused to give any details, citing rules designed to protect his privacy.

Charles Manson in 2009 and in 1970

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of the prison where he has been incarcerated.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton declined to say whether the leader of the notorious Manson family is in hospital.

She said Manson, 82, is still assigned to the prison in Corcoran, but she declined to say whether he is there, citing safety and security protocols.

Privacy laws prohibit her from discussing an inmate's medical situation, Ms Thornton said.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said the agency had no information on Manson. The office prosecuted Manson and has objected to his release. He was most recently up for parole in 2012 - his 12th bid for freedom.

The California State Prison, Corcoran, has medical facilities to treat inmates requiring urgent or emergency care as well as in-patient hospital stays.

"In general, inmates are sent to outside hospitals if they need surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature," said Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls prison medical care.

"These services are not provided in state prison facilities."

In November, the state inspector general, which monitors the corrections system, described care at Corcoran as "inadequate".

Manson was convicted of leading a cult in which disaffected young people living in a commune followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.

Manson and three female followers, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkle and Leslie Van Houten, were convicted of murder and sentenced to death for killings at two gruesome scenes in the summer of 1969. Another defendant, Charles "Tex" Watson, was convicted later.

All were spared execution when a US Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.

- AP