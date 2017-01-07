Home»Breaking News»world

Charles Manson back in prison after hospital stay

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 08:06 pm

Charles Manson is back in a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

Manson is at Corcoran State Prison in central California, state corrections department spokesman Jeffrey Callison said.

Mr Callison added that the department has never stated Manson ever left the facility.

Authorities have cited privacy laws in declining to comment on reports earlier this week that Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, 60 miles south of the prison.

The 82-year-old is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

