Central Italy experiencing aftershocks after being hit by three quakes in an hour

Aftershocks have continued to hit central Italy after three earthquakes hit the region in the space of an hour, with tremors felt in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, hit the region north of Amatrice at about 10.25am, according to the US Geological Survey.

A second quake with a magnitude of 5.7 hit the same area about 50 minutes later, and 10 minutes later a third was measured at a magnitude of 5.3.

The mountainous Amatrice region was shaken by three quakes last year, killing nearly 300 people and causing significant damage to older buildings.

The region is about 62 miles north-east of Rome.

People stand outside an evacuated school in Rome after three earthquakes hit central Italy. Pic: AP

Antonio Tajani, an Italian politician who is president of the European Parliament, said tremors were "felt as far as Rome (but it) appears there are no victims".

In Rome, the subway was closed as a precaution and parents were asked to pick up their children from schools.

Aftershocks continued to rock the region, which has been buried under more than three feet of snow in recent days.

The heavy snowfall was complicating transport and emergency response efforts.

Mayor Maurizio Pelosi of Capitagno, near the epicentre, said even before the quakes many roads into and out of the town were blocked due to the snow.

A hotel worker in the town, Giuseppe Di Felice, said people could not get out of their homes.

"It’s apocalyptic," he said.

The tower of one of Amatrice’s churches toppled in Wednesday’s quakes.