CCTV shows pram carrying two-year-old being thrown to the ground in mugging

A two-year-old has been left with nightmares after her pushchair was knocked over during a mugging on New Year’s Day.

CCTV shows the child’s mother being chased up Darenth Road in Hackney, north-east London, and being pushed by the thief as he grabs her bag.

Police are hunting the suspect, who is said to be a light-skinned black man, aged between 25 and 30, slim, around 5ft 9ins with short cropped black hair.

The mother did not require hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

The child was also unharmed, but neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, who are also investigating the incident, said she had suffered “terrible nightmares”.

Chaim Kahan, from Stamford Hill Shomrim, said: “This was a horrific robbery, the woman is still very shaken and scared to leave her home.

“The two-year-old girl who was toppled over in the buggy has since had terrible nightmares, waking up every few minutes, asking if the robber has already been caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.