Home»Breaking News»world

CCTV shows pram carrying two-year-old being thrown to the ground in mugging

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 06:57 am

A two-year-old has been left with nightmares after her pushchair was knocked over during a mugging on New Year’s Day.

CCTV shows the child’s mother being chased up Darenth Road in Hackney, north-east London, and being pushed by the thief as he grabs her bag.

Police are hunting the suspect, who is said to be a light-skinned black man, aged between 25 and 30, slim, around 5ft 9ins with short cropped black hair.

 

The mother did not require hospital treatment, the Metropolitan Police said.

The child was also unharmed, but neighbourhood watch group Shomrim, who are also investigating the incident, said she had suffered “terrible nightmares”.

Chaim Kahan, from Stamford Hill Shomrim, said: “This was a horrific robbery, the woman is still very shaken and scared to leave her home.

“The two-year-old girl who was toppled over in the buggy has since had terrible nightmares, waking up every few minutes, asking if the robber has already been caught.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Crime, London, Mugging, Stamford Hill, Video,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

There’s a new human organ that nobody knows about

Inmates involved in Brazil prison massacre to be transferred

Mother abandoned newborn baby in bin in hospital toilets

Donald Trump threatens GM with tax over 'car imports' from Mexico


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 