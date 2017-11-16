Home»Breaking News»world

Car knocks down woman during police chase

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 09:42 pm

A car which was being chased by police in England has run down and injured a female pedestrian.

Officers began pursuing the suspect driver at around 5.09pm in the Camden area of London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The vehicle was being followed up Camden High Street when it crashed into the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, near the junction with Greenland Road.

She was left with injuries to her leg and head and was treated by the London Ambulance Service.

Several men then fled from the crashed car, with officers managing to capture and arrest one, according to the force.

The other suspects remain on the run.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The crashed car in London. Pic via @Tom_Mouricette on Twitter

Images posted on social media showed what appeared to be a BMW crashed in front of traffic lights near Camden Town tube station.

The dark vehicle had apparently veered off the road and come to a stop next to a set of black railings.


More in this Section

Robert Mugabe talks to South African officials to bid to break Zimbabwe deadlock

Kuwait Airways can refuse to carry Israeli passenger, German court rules

Nasa’s new podcast takes listeners on a tour of the galaxy

A mutated gene found in an Amish community could unlock the secrets of ageing


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »