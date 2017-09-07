Home»Breaking News»world

Car explodes after cigarette ignites air freshener in UK

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 07:46 am

A car in the UK exploded after a cigarette accidentally ignited gases from an air freshener, firefighters have said.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after all four doors and the windscreen were reportedly blown off the Ford Focus in the car park of B&Q in Southend, Essex.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the accidental blast followed a build-up of gases from an aerosol air freshener and caused "significant damage" to the vehicle.

Firefighters were called shortly after midday on Wednesday.

Temporary Assistant Divisional Officer Justin Benson-Ryal said: "Incidents like this are extremely rare, but it is important for everyone to be aware how flammable aerosol cans, such as air fresheners and deodorants, can be.

"We strongly advise you not to use an aerosol in a confined space, and also you should not be smoking during or shortly after use."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS UK, cigarette, car

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK school bans girls from wearing skirts as part of gender-neutral uniform

These Nasa videos of Hurricane Irma show how terrifying it looks from above

British police appeal for witnesses of hit and run on pedestrian crossing

Space flight aborted seconds before lift-off


Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 