Car bomb kills 'at least' six in Baghdad market

A car bomb has ripped through a busy market area in eastern Baghdad, killing at least six people.

Police said the explosives-laden car went off on Monday morning at the wholesale Jamila market in Baghdad's Shiite district of Sadr City.

The blast also wounded 15 other people and officials said the death toll is expected to rise.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures.

The attack comes as US-backed Iraqi forces are in the final stages of recapturing the northern town of Tal Afar from IS.

AP