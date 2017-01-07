Home»Breaking News»world

Car bomb kills at least 15 at busy market in Syrian town

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 12:05 pm

At least 15 people were killed when a car bomb went off in a busy market in a Syrian rebel-held town along the Turkish border, Syria's opposition activists and rescue workers said.

The Syrian Civil Defence - a team of first responders - said the initial casualty count shows that at least 15 people died on Saturday in the explosion in Azaz, a border town in the northern province of Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group put the death toll at 19, and other activists said the number is likely higher after the explosion ripped through the packed market.

Many rebels and civilians who were pushed out of Aleppo city during a massive government offensive late last year resettled in Azaz.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

President of Syria Bashar Assad.

- AP

