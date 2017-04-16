Calls for tolerance as Holocaust victims commemorated in Hungary march

Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march in remembrance of the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust.

Today's March of the Living was held on Hungary's national Holocaust Memorial Day, which commemorates the mass detention and deportation of Hungary's Jewish people in 1944, during the Second World War.

Speakers called for tolerance and facing up to the truth during this year's event, in the 15th year in which the march has been held.

Hungarian Jewish writer Gabor Szanto said: "No nation bears collective guilt for the past, but we all have a personal responsibility for the present and the future."

Near the end of the event, amateur runner Peter Hajdu began an eight-day run covering 260 miles to the site of the former Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, Poland.

Many of Hungary's Jews who died during the Holocaust perished at Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland.