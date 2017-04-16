Home»Breaking News»world

Calls for tolerance as Holocaust victims commemorated in Hungary march

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 06:48 pm

Thousands of Hungarians have taken part in a march in remembrance of the 550,000 Hungarian Jews who died during the Holocaust.

Today's March of the Living was held on Hungary's national Holocaust Memorial Day, which commemorates the mass detention and deportation of Hungary's Jewish people in 1944, during the Second World War.

Speakers called for tolerance and facing up to the truth during this year's event, in the 15th year in which the march has been held.

Hungarian Jewish writer Gabor Szanto said: "No nation bears collective guilt for the past, but we all have a personal responsibility for the present and the future."

Near the end of the event, amateur runner Peter Hajdu began an eight-day run covering 260 miles to the site of the former Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, Poland.

Many of Hungary's Jews who died during the Holocaust perished at Auschwitz in German-occupied Poland.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Protesters throw firebombs during march against Marine Le Pen

Two in critical condition after shooting at Ohio nightclub

Theresa May: People are coming together after division over Brexit vote

Mass evacuation in Syria to get under way after deadly blast


Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 