Cabin crew help deliver baby mid-flight

Sunday, April 09, 2017 - 10:40 am

A cabin crew has stepped in to help deliver a baby in mid-flight.

The mother went into labour prematurely after the Turkish Airlines flight took off from Guinea in west Africa.

Baby Kadiju was delivered at 42 thousand feet en route to Burkina Faso.

The airline's tweeted pictures of the newborn in the arms of cabin crew members.

Mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

