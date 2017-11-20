Burma and Bangladesh back plan to bring end to Rohingya crisis, China claims

Burma and Bangladesh have endorsed China’s calls for a negotiated resolution of the Rohingya refugee crisis, Beijing has claimed.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Monday that a three-stage solution proposed by China has been accepted by both countries.

The plan, which begins with a cessation of hostilities leading to talks, was proposed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a visit to Burma.

It remains unclear what mediating role China might play.

Burma has been widely criticised for a military crackdown that has driven more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The United Nations has said the crackdown appears to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing".

China has longstanding relations with Burma’s military and burgeoning ties with Bangladesh.