Home»Breaking News»world

Burma and Bangladesh back plan to bring end to Rohingya crisis, China claims

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 01:43 pm

Burma and Bangladesh have endorsed China’s calls for a negotiated resolution of the Rohingya refugee crisis, Beijing has claimed.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Monday that a three-stage solution proposed by China has been accepted by both countries.

The plan, which begins with a cessation of hostilities leading to talks, was proposed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a visit to Burma.

It remains unclear what mediating role China might play.

Burma has been widely criticised for a military crackdown that has driven more than 620,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The United Nations has said the crackdown appears to be a campaign of "ethnic cleansing".

China has longstanding relations with Burma’s military and burgeoning ties with Bangladesh.


KEYWORDS

BurmaBangladeshChinaRohingya refugee crisisBeijing

More in this Section

Accuser says she was not paid to speak about allegation against US politician

Man held in Germany over objects stolen from John Lennon’s estate

Two Kenyan opposition protesters die after court confirms election result

Implosion reduces ex-olympics venue and former Atlanta Falcons home to rubble


Lifestyle

Cork photographer in the frame for top prize

Battle of the bog: Those who fought for access to the bathroom

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »