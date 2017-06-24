'Build bridges not walls' - Jeremy Corbyn draws biggest crowd at Glastonbury

Jeremy Corbyn has been greeted by crowds of revellers chanting his name at Glastonbury Festival.

Mr Corbyn appeared at the Pyramid Stage where he pledged his support to refugees, young people and the environment and took a swipe at US president Donald Trump.

He vowed to cheering crowds that his politics would be "put back in a box"

Jeremy Corbyn sends a message to Donald Trump from #Glastonbury2017: "Build bridges not walls!" pic.twitter.com/EFeA1sPGZF — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) June 24, 2017

Mr Corbyn said: "Look, on the wall that surrounds this festival and there is a message on that wall for president Donald Trump... build bridges, not walls.

"What was fascinating about the last seven weeks of election campaigning around Britain is that the commentariat got it wrong, the elites got it wrong.

"Politics is about the lives of all of us and the wonderful campaign that I was proud to lead brought a lot of people back into politics because they believed there was something on offer for them.

"What was even more inspiring was the number of young people who got involved for the very first time because they were fed up with being told they don't matter and that their generation was going to pay more to get less in education, housing, health, pensions and everything else.

"Well, it didn't quite work out like that and that politics that got out of the box, is not going back in any box because we are there demanding an achievement of something very different in our society."

The Labour leader arrived at the 900-acre musical extravaganza in Pilton, Somerset and met festival staff as well as organiser Michael Eavis, 81.

He was driven to the Greenpeace area of the site, where he posed for pictures in the Greenpeace Cafe and was met by cheering crowds.

Festival-goers surrounded his Land Rover Discovery and chanted "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army as Mr Corbyn left the area.

Mr Corbyn tweeted a picture of himself with festival staff, adding: "Just arrived at #Glastonbury. Met with staff who help make this brilliant festival happen. Looking forward to speaking on Pyramid Stage @ 4".

At the Solstice Bar at #Glastonbury. Looking forward to my 4pm speech at the Pyramid Stage. pic.twitter.com/DPnvPvLYrp — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 24, 2017

Chants of "Corbyn, Corbyn" began as the festival gates opened at Worthy Farm at 7am on Wednesday and have continued ever since.

Festival-goers have been shouting the Islington North MP's name, as well as "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn".

There are flags bearing Mr Corbyn's name, T-shirts featuring his face and even a sand sculpture depicting him dressed in fox hunting garb, riding a fox through fields of wheat towards Prime Minister Theresa May.

During Friday's headline slot, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke recited Mrs May's "strong and stable" election slogan, with crowds chanting "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn".

The singer later muttered: "See you later, Theresa. Shut the door on the way out."