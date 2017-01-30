Home»Breaking News»world

Brussels airport terror suspect charged in connection with Paris attacks

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 04:24 pm

Mohamed Abrini, the "man in the hat" who escaped from Brussels airport just before a deadly suicide attack, has been charged in France over links to the November 13 atrocities in Paris.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed Abrini was charged on Monday with belonging to a terrorist organisation, complicity in explosives manufacturing and transportation and other allegations linked to the 2015 attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris.

Abrini, a Belgian, is accused of a role in the Islamic State cell that also attacked Brussels on March 22.

Surveillance cameras filmed him alongside two suicide bombers who later detonated their explosives in the Brussels airport.

He is jailed in Belgium but was remanded to France for the day on Monday.

- AP

