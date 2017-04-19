Home»Breaking News»world

Brother of suspected Russia subway bomb organiser arrested

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 05:56 pm

The brother of a man accused of organising the suicide bombing on the St Petersburg subway has been arrested, Russia's Federal Security Service says.

The security service, known as the FSB, said it arrested Akram Azimov in a town near Moscow on Wednesday.

He is being held on suspicion of providing money to his younger brother Abror to prepare for the April 3 subway bombing and of aiding him in contacts with unspecified terrorist organisations.

Abror Azimov was arrested on Monday and charged with organising the attack that killed 14 passengers.

The FSB said he is believed to have helped prepare the suicide bomber.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, but the suicide bomber is alleged to have had ties to Islamic extremists.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS russia, st petersburg, bomb, subway blast

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man gets 25 years over 1979 case of missing New York boy Etan Patz

Son calls for 'truth' over claims the late Ian Paisley's phone was tapped

Ferne McCann's partner wanted by police over nightclub acid attack

All your burning questions about the snap general election answered


Lifestyle

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

Being eco-friendly has never been more fashionable

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 