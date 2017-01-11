Home»Breaking News»world

Briton who travelled to US to have sex with boys faces sentencing

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:33 pm

A British man who travelled to California to have sex with young boys is due to be sentenced in the US next week for taking child porn into the country.

Paul Charles Wilkins, 71, was arrested in February after he tried to pay an undercover officer $250 for sex with a nine-year-old boy at his rented apartment.

He admitted travelling to America to have sex with two other boys aged 10 and 12, US officials said.

Wilkins, of Littleport in East Cambridgeshire, was due to be sentenced at a federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty in September to transporting child porn into the US.

He had initially denied four charges of travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, attempted sex trafficking of children, transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The sentencing hearing was delayed after District Judge Dolly Gee said she wished to impose a $25,000 fine which had not been included in Wilkins's plea deal.

Prosecutor Christina Shay said the inclusion of a fine in the plea deal had been "overlooked".

A provisional date of Wednesday January 18 was fixed for a new hearing, where Wilkins will formally enter his plea again and face sentencing, the court heard.

The dual US-UK citizen has agreed to a 13-year prison sentence and a lifetime of supervised release, the United States Department of Justice said.

Following his guilty plea in September, US federal prosecutor Eileen Decker said: "This defendant's conduct was extremely dangerous.

"He sought to have sex with another boy immediately after his original arrangements to have sex with the two pre-teen boys fell apart.

"It is critical, therefore, that (the) guilty plea will keep (the) defendant in prison for well over a decade."

