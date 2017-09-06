Home»Breaking News»world

British police appeal for witnesses of hit and run on pedestrian crossing

Wednesday, September 06, 2017 - 01:59 pm

British police are hunting a driver whose car struck a man on a scooter on a pedestrian crossing, before reversing and driving off.

Essex Police have released CCTV footage of the incident in Clacton-on-Sea, England.

The 22-year-old victim, who is seen looking both ways before stepping on to the zebra crossing, was taken to Colchester Hospital with minor injuries.

Passers-by are seen stopping to help the man, who was thrown from the bonnet of the light green Ford Focus and left writhing in pain in the road with his scooter beside him.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the hit-and-run incident which happened at around 1.15pm on Saturday.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS scooter, England, hit-and-run

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

UK school bans girls from wearing skirts as part of gender-neutral uniform

These Nasa videos of Hurricane Irma show how terrifying it looks from above

Space flight aborted seconds before lift-off

Youngest Manson follower makes another bid for parole


Lifestyle

How to pack the perfect punch for back to school lunch

Book shows how overseas reporters highlighted the Irish Revolution as it happened

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 