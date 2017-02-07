British Govt hears of armed vigilantes amid call for a national seagull summit

Menacing seagulls are causing such havoc in Britain that vigilantes are arming themselves with guns and launching their own culls, a British politician has said.

It comes as a Labour politician called for a national seagull summit to tackle the problem.

Labour's John Woodcock said his constituents have been "blighted and besieged" by the pest.

Pensioners have been attacked and locals have been assaulted by the gulls on their way to the library, he said.

Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said locals have been "wandering the streets" of the picturesque seaside town of Berwick-upon-Tweed near the Scottish border to kill the birds.

Her comments come as concerns mount that the scavenger birds will launch a fresh wave of attacks on Britons as the breeding season arrives this spring.

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on the "scourge" of gulls, Ms Trevelyan said: "In Berwick-upon-Tweed, my constituency, we are plagued with the seagull problem, to the point that last summer someone took it upon themselves to institute their own cull, which, while appreciated in some quarters, brought the risk that people are having to take the law into their own hands to deal with these really difficult and aggressive birds.

"Which means there are people wandering the streets of Berwick with firearms who really shouldn't be doing so.

"So the impact of that frustration is very, very real."

Attacks by the birds became so bad that in 2015, then-Prime Minister David Cameron called for a "big conversation" about the issue.

Taking up the issue, Tory MP Oliver Colvile (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) said the birds have attacked pensioners, leaving them needing hospital treatment, and terrorised communities.

He warned that the breeding season hits in the spring and by May, "eggs will be hatching and the gulls become even more aggressive as they seek to protect their young".

He added: "As we head into the summer, we could very well see gull wars on our high streets."

Mr Colvile urged the Government to do more to bring the numbers of seagulls under control.

But he played down reports he is urging a Government crackdown because his friend had his chips stolen by an aggressive seagull while they were out canvassing. The birds, which are increasingly found in Britain's towns and cities as well as by the coast, are a real menace, he stressed.

"This is not a vendetta", Mr Colvile said. "It is an opportunity to ensure that shoppers, residents and tourists feel safe when they are outdoors."

Painting a vivid picture of the harm and menace the gulls wreak, Mr Colvile said: "We see photos in the press of a pensioner with a large cut to her scalp, we read stories about the diving seagull killing a pet dog, things have become so bad and so widely publicised that our former prime minister David Cameron said he wanted a big conversation about murderous seagulls."

The MP told how a man had emailed him to say he had been attacked by a pair of seagulls nesting in his chimney.

"The gulls used their claws and beaks to attack the top of his head, causing quite a large amount of damage and pain", Mr Colvile said.

"And this gentleman, I have to tell you, has got a very bald head."

Mr Colvile said he is not calling for a cull, but called for new measures to be introduced to lower their numbers. This can include introducing dummy eggs seagulls are tricked into thinking are their own and try to care for, proofing buildings and ensuring weekly bin collections, he said.

SNP MP Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North) said her constituency is home to giant seagulls that can terrorise the community.

Gesturing to mimic the size of the giant gulls, she said: "The Aberdeen seagull is the size of a large dog, it is absolutely ginormous, and it regularly gets mentioned.

"People that come to uni in Aberdeen from Glasgow or from elsewhere in Scotland or England are shocked at the size of these creatures because, they are not like normal seagulls, they are ginormous."