Brexit legal challenge blocked by UK High Court

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 11:21 am

A fresh legal challenge over Brexit has been blocked by the High Court.

Parliament has already given the Government its approval to trigger Brexit under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty following a historic legal action in the Supreme Court over parliamentary sovereignty.

But a group of campaigners who want a "soft Brexit" and to keep Britain in the European single market asked two judges in London for permission to seek a ruling that Parliament must separately give permission before the Government can pull out of the European Economic Area (EEA).

On Thursday, the judges refused to give the green light for the new challenge and said they would give their reasons later.

