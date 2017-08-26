Home»Breaking News»world

Brexit 'could mean more distress in cross border custody case'

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 08:00 am

Separated parents caught up in cross-border disputes about children could suffer more distress if Brexit negotiators fail to persuade European Union ministers to continue legal co-operation, a family law expert says.

Lawyer Rosie Schumm, who is based at law firm Forsters, says families involved in international disputes about child custody could face further difficulties if no deal is reached.

She says legal disputes could drag on and costs rise.

"No deal could be a bad deal for children who are caught up in abduction cases and are suffering as a consequence of one parent having taken them out of the country against the other parent's wishes," she said.

"The latest Brexit paper reveals the inherent difficulties and complications for families involved in such disputes and the potential for longer and costly litigation.

She added: "If no deal is struck, families will have to fall back on international agreements ... and there will indubitably be cases where courts in a European country could order the child to stay where they are and recourse could be limited for the parent applying for the child to be returned."

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

May government 'flirting with anti capitalism'

Brexit position papers packed full of details that tell us nothing

Simon Coveney warns UK against using border issue as a pawn in Brexit negotiations

James Brokenshire: Customs union would stop UK negotiating international trade deals

More in this Section

Dancing can help to combat the effects of ageing on the brain, scientists have found

Here’s what you need to know about the terrorism incident outside Buckingham Palace

Texas mayor: Hurricane Harvey's 130mph winds have left 'widespread devastation'

Acid attack suspects hunted by police in Northamptonshire


Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 