Breaking News»world

Brazil police question wife of missing Greek ambassador

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 03:11 pm

Police in Rio de Janeiro are questioning the wife of Greece's ambassador to Brazil in connection with his disappearance.

Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in the city of Nova Iguacu, 25 miles north of Rio de Janeiro.

Greece's embassy in Brasilia said he had been on holiday near Rio.

The ambassador's wife, Francoise Amiridis, has now arrived at a police station in the Rio area for questioning.

The Greek embassy website in Brazil said Mr Amiridis started his career as diplomat in 1985 in Athens and became Greece's top diplomat in Brazil in 2016.

He was previously Greece's ambassador to Libya and worked as consul in Rio from 2001-2004.

