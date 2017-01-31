Boy Scouts of America is inviting transgender children to join its programmes

Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is welcoming all children who identify as male to join its programmes.

For more than 100 years the organisation has only accepted children who have been registered male on their birth certificate, but that’s all changing following various discussions throughout BSA.

A statement on the Boy Scouts of American website said: “Starting today, we will accept and register youth in the Cub and Boy Scout programs based on the gender identity indicated on the application.

“The Boy Scouts of America is committed to identifying programme options that will help us truly serve the whole family, and this is an area that we will continue to thoughtfully evaluate to bring the benefits of Scouting to the greatest number of youth possible.”