Boy, 4, dies after being struck by car in the UK

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in north-west London.

The child was struck by the vehicle in Edgware on Wednesday evening and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene in Montrose Avenue at the junction with Burnt Oak Broadway at around 7.15pm.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and police said he is helping with their investigation.

The boy's next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination will be held, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made.