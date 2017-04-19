Home»Breaking News»world

Boy, 4, dies after being struck by car in the UK

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 09:45 pm

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in north-west London.

The child was struck by the vehicle in Edgware on Wednesday evening and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police and the London Air Ambulance attended the scene in Montrose Avenue at the junction with Burnt Oak Broadway at around 7.15pm.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and police said he is helping with their investigation.

The boy's next of kin have been told and a post-mortem examination will be held, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS car crash, UK, London

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump set to call ISS commander Peggy Whitson to congratulate her on new space record

Teenager killed as Venezuelans march against the Government

Bill O'Reilly loses job at Fox News Channel amid harassment allegations

EU's Donald Tusk questioned in Polish investigation


Lifestyle

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

Being eco-friendly has never been more fashionable

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 