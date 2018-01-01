Home»Breaking News»world

Boy, 16, held after parents, sister and family friend shot dead

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 03:17 pm

A 16-year-old is in custody after his parents, sister and a family friend were found shot dead in a home in New Jersey.

The teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and other charges over the deaths of his parents Steven, 44, and Linda Kologi, 42, his sister Brittany, 18, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family, Monmouth County prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said.

Mr Gramiccioni said police responded to an emergency call of shots fired at a residence in the shore town of Long Branch just after 11.30pm on Sunday.

He said the teenager was taken into custody without incident and described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident.

The prosecutor said the teenager’s grandfather and brother were not targeted and left the home unharmed.

