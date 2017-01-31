Home»Breaking News»world

Boy, 14, hit by train at UK level crossing dies in hospital

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 11:30 am

A 14-year-old boy has died in hospital after being hit by a train at a level crossing in the UK.

The death of the teenager in Shropshire, who had suffered head and pelvic injuries, is not being treated as suspicious, said British Transport Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Shrewsbury shortly after 5.30am on Monday and the boy, who has not been named by police, was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

British Transport Police said: "A person who was struck by a train at Harlescott level crossing yesterday has sadly died.

"The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital following the incident but later died.

"His next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Article 50 bill to take a battering in UK House of Commons today

Man charged with six counts of murder over Canadian mosque shooting

You're fired: Trump fires justice head over refugee ban order

Sixth person dead after car drives through crowd in Melbourne


Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 