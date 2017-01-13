Home»Breaking News»world

Boy, 12, 'pulled gun on girl and demanded chicken nugget'

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 02:22 pm

A 12-year-old New York City boy has been accused of pulling a gun on a classmate and demanding that she give him her chicken nugget.

The boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald's in Harlem and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets, police said.

When the girl refused, police say the boy followed her as she walked to a nearby subway station and pointed a gun at her head, demanding that she give him a nugget.

The girl smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone, police said.

She reported the incident to school officials the next day and the boy was taken into police custody for attempted robbery.

The gun was not found and it is unclear if it was real.

