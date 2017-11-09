Home»Breaking News»world

Boris Johnson praises Trump for tweeting skills

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 04:12 pm

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has paid warm tribute to Donald Trump’s communications style, saying that he has "penetrated corners of the global consciousness" that few previous US presidents have.

But it appeared that Mr Johnson’s own position had failed to make much of an impression on his American hosts, as he was identified by an on-screen banner on Fox News as "Former Mayor of London".

During last year’s US presidential campaign, Mr Johnson accused Mr Trump of "stupefying ignorance" over his claims that parts of British cities were no-go zones, and said the main reason not to visit New York was to avoid bumping into the reality TV tycoon.

However, he was more complimentary in an interview with Fox News, saying: "I think you’ve got to realise that the American president is one of the huge great global brands.

"He is penetrating corners of the global consciousness that I think few other presidents have ever done.

"His method of tweeting early in the morning, no matter how rambunctious those tweets may be, they are communicating with people.

"Yes, a lot of people don’t like it, but a lot of people relate to it.

"And in an age when people have been turned off politics, it’s more direct and a lot more communicative than a lot of previous presidents have managed."

You can watch Johnson's interview below.


KEYWORDS

Boris JohnsonDonald TrumpTwitter

More in this Section

Prince Charles ’should register financial interests to prevent secrecy’, warns royal financial expert

Virginia rejects 'Trumpism' as Democrats score major victories in US elections

Nasa’s Juno spacecraft has delivered a fresh batch of spectacular Jupiter photos

Protesters block roads and trains amid general strike in Catalonia


Lifestyle

The importance of building you child's self-esteem - five tips to help parents

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »