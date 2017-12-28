Home»Breaking News»world

Boris Johnson condemns 'despicable' terror attack in Kabul which killed dozens

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 08:30 pm

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has branded a terror attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural centre in the Afghan capital of Kabul as "despicable".

The atrocity left at least 41 people dead, and another 84 wounded.

The Islamic State-linked Aamaq news agency said three bombs were used in the assault, as well as a single suicide bomber who blew himself up inside the centre.

Scores of people had gathered at the complex to mark the 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union.

Mr Johnson said: "I am appalled by this despicable attack on a cultural centre in Kabul which has claimed so many innocent lives, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families.

Mr Johnson said: "I am appalled by this despicable attack on a cultural centre in Kabul which has claimed so many innocent lives, and my heartfelt condolences go out to the victims and their families.

"We remain determined in our resolve to help the Afghan people overcome terror and we are committed to supporting the Afghan government in seeking a brighter future for its people."

The Foreign Secretary condemned the "hateful" ideology of Islamic State, which is also known as Daesh.

"Initial reports suggest that Daesh in Afghanistan have claimed responsibility. The disregard for humanity shown today bears all the hallmarks of their hateful ideology which must be countered wherever it is found.

"This is what the brave men and women of Afghanistan are committed to doing, with the help and support of their regional and international partners, the UK included."


KEYWORDS

Boris JohnsonKabulTerror Attack

Related Articles

Boris Johnson 'gaining ground' in drive to tear up Brussels red tape

Johnson clashes with Russian minister over Moscow ’interference’ in UK polls

More in this Section

US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

Rescued sailor 'survived for months by fishing and eating Chinese noodles'

US judge denies bid to grant elephants personhood

Rising temperatures ‘blurring’ UK’s seasons and it’s affecting wildlife, says National Trust


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »