Bombings at market in Pakistan kill 15

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 02:47 pm

Twin bombings minutes apart have hit a crowded market in Pakistan's north-western tribal region, killing at least 15 people and wounding 70, a government official said.

The bomb attacks took place at the Tori market in Parachinar, local government administrator Zahid Hussain said.

Authorities are transporting the dead and wounded to hospitals, he said.

The region has been battered by bitter sectarian violence in which Sunni militant groups have targeted Pakistan's minority Shiite Muslims in the area.

