Bill O'Reilly loses job at Fox News Channel amid harassment allegations

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 07:49 pm

Bill O'Reilly has lost his job at Fox News Channel following reports that five women had been paid millions of dollars to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox said that "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel".

He had been scheduled to return from a holiday next Monday.

O'Reilly was photographed in Rome shaking Pope Francis's hand on Wednesday.

It marks a stunning end to a near-perfect marriage between a pugnacious personality and network.

For two decades O'Reilly has ruled the "no spin zone" with US cable news' most popular show, and his ratings had never been higher.

