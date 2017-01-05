Bernie Sanders took a giant printout of a Donald Trump tweet to the senate and everyone lost their minds

How do you give the president-elect’s terrifying tweets even more impact? Print them out on a giant placard, obviously.

That’s exactly what Bernie Sanders did when protesting against planned Republican cuts to social security.

After letting the giant printout do the talking, he get serious, encouraging Trump to veto the welfare cuts, or admit he had fibbed to the public.

The printed tweet was this one, from way back in 2015, where Trump said in his typically subtle manner that he wouldn’t allow cuts to Medicare or Medicaid (government programmes which help poorer Americans with healthcare costs).

I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2015

Afterwards, Bernie said: “Millions of people voted for him on the belief that he would keep his word.

“If he was sincere, then I would hope that tomorrow or maybe today he could send out a tweet and tell his Republican colleagues to stop wasting their time and all of our time.”

The internet loves Bernie Sanders, and this stunt reaffirmed Twitter’s obsession with the Vermont senator.

Some took the opportunity to Photoshop their own tweets onto Bernie’s placard, and the memes were flowing.

Oh snap, now Bernie's coming with the Arthur memes @fivefifths pic.twitter.com/tkqrnhS6sm — Zachary Fedell (@zatchry) January 4, 2017

Bernie Sanders teaching everyone a valuable lesson pic.twitter.com/I5dUHSPgs6 — Gavin Somers (@gaviiins) January 4, 2017

bernie continues to speak truth to power pic.twitter.com/dpLQx8nBzr — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 4, 2017

Others wondered how the printout got made.

imagine being the Sanders intern who had to do to a DC Kinkos to get a 36in X 24in Trump tweet made https://t.co/kKNUrq6mj9 — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 4, 2017

As for the political reaction, one of Bernie’s senior communications officers said Ted Cruz had “chuckled” when he saw the cutout.

earlier today, sen. ted cruz chuckled when i walked past him carrying this poster. pic.twitter.com/65iAY2106p — mike casca (@cascamike) January 4, 2017

As it turns out, this communications officer is leaving Bernie for a new job with the New York mayor. You know what it’s like in your final week on the job.

in case you’re wondering, my last week in the office is going well. — mike casca (@cascamike) January 4, 2017

You keep doing you, Bernie.