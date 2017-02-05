Bernie Sanders: Donald Trump is a 'showman' and a 'fraud'

Bernie Sanders has labelled President Donald Trump a "good showman" and a "fraud".

Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union today, Mr Sanders said Mr Trump ran for president on a policy of taking on Wall Street, but has completely changed his position on the issue.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful (but) this guy is a fraud.” said Mr Sanders.

"This guy ran for president of the United States saying ’I’m going to take on Wall Street. These guys are getting away with murder.’ And then suddenly, he appoints all these billionaires; his major financial adviser comes from Goldman Sachs.

"And now he is going to dismantle legislation that protects consumers.”

Mr Sanders’ comments came after President Trump took steps on Friday to dismantle the Dodd-Frank financial regulations, put into place after the 2008 crash.

The senator from Vermont also made reference to Mr Trump’s election promise to not cut social security, medicare and medicaid.

"He ran for president saying ’I’m the only Republican, I’m not going to cut social security, medicare and medicaid," Mr Sanders said. "And then he appoints all of these guys who are precisely going to cut social security, medicare and medicaid."

"...Man, this guy is, you know, a good showman. I will give you that. He’s a good TV guy."

On a lighter note at the end of the interview it seems Mr Sanders has become a bit of a fashion icon.

During a fashion show in France, models were seen wearing clothing bearing a logo that look remarkably similar to the former presidential candidates election campaign logo.

"Did you ever think that you would become a fashion icon?" asked Jake Tapper

"No not quite, Jake," laughed the 75-year-old.

"I think of my many attributes being a great dresser or fashion maven is not one of them."