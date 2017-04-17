Home»Breaking News»world

Benedict XVI toasts 90th birthday with mug of beer

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 09:42 pm

Benedict XVI, who resigned as Pope in 2013, has celebrated his 90th birthday with a mug of beer and the company of visitors from his native Bavaria in Germany.

Photos by the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano of the celebration show Benedict sipping a beer while his brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger, also enjoys a drink.

Looking happy, the frail Benedict also admired a gift basket whose goodies included pretzels.

He was born on April 16, 1927 in southern Germany, but since his birthday coincided this year with Easter Sunday, Benedict was feted instead on Monday.

On a sunny, mild day, guests sat outside the monastery on Vatican City grounds where Benedict has lived since he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

From left, Bavarian Prime Minister Horst Seehofer, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and his brother Georg have a glass of beer on the occasion of a party for Benedict's 90th birthday, at the Vatican Monday, April 17, 2017.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Prince Harry reveals decades-long struggle to confront grief over mother's death

Former South Korean leader faces trial

Unit formed to prevent drones delivering contraband to UK prisons

At least 12 clubbers treated for burns from noxious substance in London nightclub


Lifestyle

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 