Home»Breaking News»world

Belgian police release three arrested in Brussels anti-terror raids

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 11:17 am

Three people who were detained in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, where some of the Paris and Brussels attackers lived or travelled, have been freed by Belgian authorities.

Ine Van Wymersch, spokeswoman for the Brussels prosecutor's office, said that the three were questioned, then released overnight.

No weapons or explosives were found during the weekend raids. Ms Van Wymersch declined to provide more details on the investigation.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and Metro system on March 22, killing 32 people.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Watch the moment SpaceX successfully launched an unmanned rocket into space

Poland's leaders hold ceremony to welcome US troops as part of NATO build-up

SpaceX launches first rocket since explosion in Florida

Masked gang threaten family before stealing cash and jewellery


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 