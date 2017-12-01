BBC World Service presenter with diabetes has low sugar attack on air

A BBC World Service presenter who has diabetes has apologised to listeners for a "confused start" to a news programme - saying he had a "low sugar attack" just as he went on air.

Alex Ritson, who has Type 1 diabetes, was presenting The Newsroom from just after 5am on Friday when listeners heard him stumble on some of his words.

He was discussing the Pope's visit to Bangladesh when he became hesitant and difficult to understand.

Later, Ritson said: "I should apologise at this stage for the slightly confused start to this programme.

"I have Type 1 diabetes and I had a low sugar attack, a 'hypo', just as we came on the air which caused me a little confusion in my opening sequence, so many apologies for that."

Seconds later, he remarked that it was "appropriate" that the early morning news programme was staying with diabetes, to run a story on new research published in The Lancet.

His broadcast was applauded by listeners.

@High_Net_Wife wrote: "Well done to the BBC World Service presenter @bbcworldservice for coming back from a very confused intro..

"Being honest and explaining why the confusion had happened. He told the listeners that he has type 1 diabetes and his blood sugar level had dropped. #strong #honesty #true."

A BBC spokeswoman said: "One of our presenters was a little unwell while on air this morning.

"The presenter came back on air later in the programme and explained to listeners that they have Type 1 diabetes and were feeling better."